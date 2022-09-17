Summit Behavioral Health held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new care center on Mill Street where people who are in need of physical and mental health services can get help.
A partnership between SilverSummit and Summit Behavioral Health Systems, the Mill Street Care Center is open to community members seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to rise in our community and among Nevada’s homeless population.
The Mill Street Care Center offers many services including immediate access to behavioral health services, crisis assessments, one-on-one counseling, care coordination, transportation services to mental health appointments, and group therapy.
The care center also provides access to basic needs such as shower facilities, laundry services, snacks, and hot meals available daily.
Individuals who are not SilverSummit members may still visit the center for respite or care coordination; a case manager will assist them with a referral to other facilities.
The Mill Street Care Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday; the facility is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, please visit www.sbhslasvegas.com.