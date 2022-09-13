Nevadans 12 and older who received their last COVID-19 booster at least two months ago are now eligible for a new COVID-19 booster.
On August 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose, to be administered at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
The Moderna vaccine is authorized as a single booster dose for those 18 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized as a single booster dose for those 12 and older.
The “bivalent” booster contains messenger RNA (mRNA) of two components, the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and a common strain between the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant, the most prevalent strains of SARS-CoV[1]2 in the United States. The original “mono”valent COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the FDA will now be solely used for primary doses as they provide protection against only the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
“These bivalent vaccines will provide Nevadans with one more level of protection against COVID-19, especially heading into the fall and winter, gathering indoors, in schools and with our loved ones to celebrate holidays,” said Kristy Zigenis, Program Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program (NSIP). “We encourage everyone to take advantage of these boosters as soon as they are eligible.”
Vaccines are available through primary care providers, pharmacies, local health districts and Federally Qualified Health Centers throughout Nevada.
To find a vaccine clinic call 800-401-0946 or go to NVCOVIDFighter.org. For more information on all COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Overview of COVID-19 vaccines | CDC.
Immunization records can be accessed through the Nevada WebIZ public portal at IZRecord.nv.gov.