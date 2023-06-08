The City of Reno put up new flashing signs near Stead Elementary School on Thursday morning.
The new signs are located on the northeast corner of Stead and Silverlake Boulevards.
"We have so many kids who walk to school, both the elementary and the middle school. And for middle school in particular, they're walking to school at 6:30 in the morning, which during wintertime, it's dark and so, the more attention we can bring that helps with safety and precaution, it means everything to us," says O'Brien Middle School Principal Jaimie Bowers.
The signs are meant to ensure the safety of students who go to Stead Elementary and to help remind drivers to use caution and slow down in the school zone.
The City says the monies for this project came from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.