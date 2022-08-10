With the first day of school (K-12) fast approaching, Monday, August 15, Carson City School District wants all students and parents to be aware of some important back-to-school information that will impact students and families.
New Bus Routes and Extended Walking Zones
Due to recent, increasing bus driver shortages, the Carson City School District is modifying the walking zones for all high school and middle school students from 2 miles to 2.5 miles for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, some bus routes have been consolidated for elementary, middle and high school routes. If your student(s) have previously ridden the bus, click on this link to see the updated bus schedules. You should be able to locate bus stops closest to your home based on your child’s designated school. Where possible, parents and families are encouraged to transport their students to and from school. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we implement these changes. Those interested in applying to become a bus driver and receive a $2,000 hiring bonus are invited to contact Human Resources, (775) 283-2130.
Meningococcal and Tdap Vaccinations
All current 12th graders (seniors) attending any Nevada public, private or charter school for the 2022-2023 school year, must have a second dose of the MCV4 (meningococcal) vaccine and all 7th graders must have their first dose of MCV4 and Tdap prior to the start of the school year, Monday, August 15, 2022.
There is a regional shortage for both vaccines, but Nevada Health Centers does have MCV4 and Tdap doses available and is working diligently to immunize as many students as possible within the next week. We have also been made aware that many local pharmacies like Save Mart, CVS or Walgreens may have additional supplies. If you have not already, make an appointment.
As such, if you or your student is not immunized prior to the first day of school, they will be “conditionally enrolled,” and will be notified (by phone and mail) when additional supplies become available.
For more information or questions, contact Sheila Story, chief nurse, 775-283-1675 or sstory@carson.k12.nv.us.
Volunteer Application Portal Now Open
The online volunteer application portal for new and returning volunteers is now available! The Carson City School District is using Raptor as its volunteer management system, which will simplify and standardize parent and volunteer engagement across the district. Parents and families are encouraged to complete applications and get approval as soon as possible, so they may be ready to volunteer when opportunities arise and the district can easily communicate with them.
(Carson City School District)