The RTC of Washoe County and the City of Reno announced a new installation of a speed feedback sign on Lakeside Drive, south of Berrum Lane.
You have probably seen them around town, but they're signs that provide drivers with their speed right under the posted speed limit sign.
"I have serious concerns when i drive on this road, and I know there are so many kids and pedestrians who are walking and I want to make sure that people are aware of their speeds and they slow down for our neighborhoods and our kids’ safety,” says Alexis Hill, Chair of County Commission
The RTC picked this spot for the speed feedback sign to address speeding on Lakeside Drive and its close proximity to Anderson Elementary School.
Along with Lakeside Drive, two other speed feedback signs were installed on the northbound and southbound lanes at the South Virginia Street and Mary Street roundabout in midtown.
They say the infrastructure is intended to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians.