New Superhero Short Film In Production Highlights Local Actors

Instead of packing their bags and moving to Hollywood, many local filmmakers are sticking around Reno, hoping to expand the industry in the Biggest Little City and create opportunities for new talent.
Mad Wife Productions, a local film company, started recording a new superhero short film with a new face representing justice.
It's called The Hero, written by Ryan Costello. The story is about a high school student named Cody, who is an aspiring comic book artist with down syndrome. In the story Cody is being bullied, and to escape reality he immerses himself in a fantasy. In the vision he is a superhero named Crossfade. Crossfade has teleporting powers and helps Cody find his own courage in the real world.
Reno local, Easton Reyes, is bringing the character of Cody to life. The film involves martial arts, which is Reyes' specialty. The aspiring actor identifies with his character because he also has down syndrome; however, his confidence resembles Cody's alter ego, Crossfade.
"Being an actor is really important. I know it's really hard to be an actor but you gotta achieve your goals," Reyes said.
Jasmeet "Jazz" Buduwalia is another local actor who is playing the role of Crossfade. Buduwalia started acting and modeling when he was 13 years old. He's achieved roles in a commercial for Nike and co-starred in Days of our Lives. Buduwalia is best known for his roles in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Carp-e Diem and Four.
"It was just a matter of time until Reno Nevada was going to be put on the map. And we got a beautiful location, we have Lake Tahoe, we have just the desert, the mountains," said Buduwalia. "I'm very very ecstatic for the people from Take 2 Studios, that have that ability to do film in Reno without having to go there, or there, or L.A. for example, just to make amazing great product here."
As for the villain, Isaias Osuna plays the role of the bad guy, which he doesn't mind.
Osuna says, "It's a fun challenge always as an actor just to embrace you know, whatever roles come your way. So when I get to be someone evil, I don't know, it's fun".
He said he's thankful for the opportunity to be a part of a local production.
"It honestly opens up so many doors and I'm grateful for that," he added.
Most of the other cast and crew members are from Reno. Andrew Arguello, the owner of Mad Wife Productions, said he hopes to expand the film industry in the Biggest Little City.
"Just in the last few years, me and other filmmakers have started building that community. Which is allowing people to stay here and make a living, and why the general public should care about that is as our budgets get bigger they're getting more money to invest in the ecosystem that is Reno through tax incentives and things like that," said Arguello.
The pilot project should be completed by the end of March; however, to make the full feature Mad Wife Productions needs more funding. They say community support has always helped them get by, so they are hoping people will donate to support local talent.
Arguello adds, all talents are welcome at Mad Wife Productions. He encourages people to get involved if they're interested in joining the film industry.