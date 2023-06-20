Renown Health announced the opening of two new patient care floors within the Tahoe Tower at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.
Located on the ninth floor of the Tahoe Tower, the newly established Trauma Surgical ICU represents a significant advancement in healthcare capabilities. This state-of-the-art facility boasts leading-edge technology and is staffed by a team of dedicated, highly skilled professionals. Equipped to handle critical injuries and intricate surgical needs, the unit offers the latest advancements in trauma care, ensuring comprehensive treatment for patients in need.
“Renown Health has a rich 160-year history of service to northern Nevada. Continuing our bold vision and legacy, Renown is making this investment to transform care in our community and improve the quality of life for generations to come. Nothing of its kind has been imagined or currently exists in our area,” says Adam Kramer, Board Chair. “This represents one of the largest investments in healthcare facilities, services and programs in the state, and is a result of putting people first to enhance health care access, experiences, outcomes and affordability for all. We are thrilled to give this gift to our community on Renown’s 160th anniversary."
Renown Health is the only locally governed, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Washoe County, Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California.
"These new intensive care units are designed to meet the needs of patients, their families and our care teams,” said Dr. Brian Erling, President and CEO of Renown Health. “This remarkable expansion of our critical care services amplifies our capability to deliver an unparalleled quality of care. Driven by the unwavering commitment of our clinicians, these state-of-the-art units epitomize Renown's resolve to address the escalating healthcare demands of our community, ensuring that our patients receive the highest quality of care, close to home and near family and friends.”
Renown Regional Medical Center, the region’s only Level 2 Trauma Center, says it is fully equipped to deliver comprehensive emergency medical services to individuals suffering from traumatic injuries.
To alleviate current capacity constraints and allow for expansion and new services, a number of aging facilities are being replaced and new patient care areas have been constructed.
These state-of-the-art facilities reflect Renown Health's ongoing commitment to exceptional patient care and innovative medical advancements, while also increasing patient capacity.
