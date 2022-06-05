The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says their RAVEN helicopter experienced a hard landing during a training mission near Cold Springs.
On June 2nd, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Regional Aviation Enforcement Unit (RAVEN) HH-1H Huey helicopter was conducting a training mission near the Petersen Mountain Range, north of Cold Spring.
During the training mission the helicopter experienced a hard landing.
No injuries were reported by the RAVEN crew, which consisted of the two pilots.
The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) and The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are currently investigating this incident.
On the morning of June 5th, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN personnel worked in conjunction with The Nevada Army National Guard to remove the RAVEN helicopter from the emergency landing zone.
The RAVEN helicopter was hoisted using an Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter and returned to the RAVEN hanger at the Stead Airport.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)