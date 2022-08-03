Northern Nevada HOPES has received a $1 million donation to expand care and services to the organization’s LGBTQ+ patients.
Dr. Barry Frank, a local retired pediatrician, also donated $100,000 to HOPES in 2020 to create the Gender and Sexual Healthcare Clinic to provide gender-affirming care for transgender patients.
Frank also donated fruit trees to Hope Springs, HOPES’ bridge-housing community for individuals experiencing homelessness.
"HOPES does so much for so many and I'm just glad to be a part of that,” said Dr. Frank. “It gives me great pleasure to support HOPES. It's the ultimate win-win.”
His latest donation will help expand HOPES’ Gender and Sexual Healthcare Clinic and be used for matching gifts for HOPES’ Give OUT Day fundraising campaign in June 2023 and 2024.
HOPES says the need in our community for these services is growing and in 2021 alone, HOPES served 356 trans-identifying patients and 1,025 patients who self-identity as LGBTQ+. Since opening the Gender and Sexual Healthcare Clinic, 69 patients have utilized services like voice coaching, gender-affirming surgery, hair removal and legal services.
(Northern Nevada HOPES contributed to this report.)