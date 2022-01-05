Despite a rise of Omicron concern and COVID-19 cases surging nationwide, hospitals in Washoe County are seeing some encouraging signs.
According to the Nevada Health Response dashboard 65 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported on January 4, which is a slight increase from December to the first month of 2022.
The Washoe County Health District also reported 61 confirmed cases of Omicron on Wednesday. But Kevin Dick, the health district officer said Omicron symptoms appear to be less severe, as the variant mostly affects the upper respiratory system. He added, of the reported Omicron cases, none of them have been hospitalized yet.
"We don't anticipate that we're going to have as high a rate of people that are infected that end up hospitalized and in the Intensive Care Unit." he said.
But that doesn't mean we're out of the woods just yet.
Dick added, "With a large number of cases that are occurring now, and we expect to increase in the future, we are concerned that even though there's a smaller rate of severe cases, we could still have quite a strain on our hospital system."
Officials with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center said the number of COVID-19 cases they've been treating has remained consistently high. But even though ICU numbers are consistent as well, Krystal Flaniken, the chief nursing officer for Saint Mary's said fewer patients need a ventilator.
"We're seeing more patients who are coming in, sort of at that mid-level of disease process infection, where they need treatment and they're able to go home in a shorter period of time."
She also said anyone seeking care will not go untreated.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, our capable staff have excelled at triaging, treating, and administering best-practice protocols that encourage positive outcomes,” said Tiffany Coury, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “Our physicians, nurses, and entire care team heroically work to ensure patients receive the very best in clinical care - a precedent that existed from the beginning and continues today.”
“We carefully analyze and follow multiple sources of information related to COVID-19 variants both locally and nationally,” added Krystal Flaniken, CNO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “That groundwork, paired with strict adherence to national guidelines and CDC recommendations, allows for Saint Mary’s to safely and strategically respond to sudden changes or trends experienced during the pandemic. All of this comes secondary, however, to the dedication, bravery, and hard work exhibited by our entire staff. They’re the reason why we’re able to not only properly treat patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis, but patients in need of surgical, L&D, oncology, cardiology, pulmonary, behavioral health, and multiple other services.”
On Monday, January 3 Carson City Health and Human Services reported the first case of Omicron in the Quad County Region (Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County).
Officials say the first case of the Omicron Variant in the Quad-County Region was identified as a female in Douglas County. She is in her 20’s and wasn't fully vaccinated with no recent travel history. She experienced mild symptoms.
The counties have yet to report more cases of Omicron, but healthcare workers in the area say they expect to see more.
Dr. Darryl Calvo, an emergency physician at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center said, "The hospital has like surge plans in place. So we have multiple levels of response to how many patients are coming in. We've done it twice before so we're definitely ready for it."
There are 240 licensed beds within the care facility and many can be converted to help care for ICU or COVID patients as needed. The hospital is currently not at capacity. However, Carson Tahoe Health said a combination of factors can stress the system, like the nationwide workforce shortage and the potential Omicron surge.