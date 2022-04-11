The Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS) announced its corporate partnership with the Reno Aces.
Through a six-month partnership with the Aces, the Northern Nevada Regional MLS will promote the value of its members and the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
Throughout the season, NNRMLS will tout its members as the trusted source of real estate expertise.
"More and more people are seeking to spend time in the great outdoors, and we couldn’t think of a better partnership than with the Reno Aces, where locals and visitors alike will enjoy the lively atmosphere inside the ballpark while we share the value of our members,” said George Pickard, CEO of the Northern Nevada Regional MLS.”
Founded in 2003, the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS) serves the Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon, Yerington, Minden, Gardnerville, East Lake Tahoe, and Topaz areas.
To learn more, you can visit their website here: About NNRMLS | NNRMLS.com