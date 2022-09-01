NV Energy is asking customers to conserve energy during what it says is "an unprecedented heat wave".
In a notice, NV Energy says the heatwave "will contribute to increased energy use and place strain on the western electric grid", so it is asking customers to reduce energy during the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
NV Energy offers this conservation tips:
• Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.
• Use large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
• Only run your pool pump 8 to 12 hours a day and schedule it to run after 8 p.m.
• Charge electric vehicles before 10 a.m. or at night after 8 p.m. NV Energy offers an EV time of use rate to help customers save money by charging during off-peak hours.
• Turn off unnecessary lights
If you plan to be out of town during the upcoming holiday weekend, you can still help reduce energy use while away by:
• Adjusting your thermostat to 82 degrees or higher
• Unplugging appliances and electronics that are not in use
• Closing window coverings to keep the heat out
• Making sure pool pumps are set to operate after 8 p.m.
More energy saving information is available at nvenergy.com/powershift.
NV Energy says it may issue a more formal call for energy conservation this weekend if conditions across the west require higher levels of energy conservation in order to ensure a reliable energy supply.
(NV Energy contributed to this report.)