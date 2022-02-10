NV Energy is seeking input from the community as part of its effort to help achieve Governor Sisolak’s and the Nevada Legislature’s vision for the states' new clean energy economy.
NV Energy is investing up to $100 million to rapidly expand electric vehicle (EV) charging station infrastructure over the next three years through its Economic Recovery Transportation Electrification Plan (ERTEP)
Starting today, Nevada residents, tourists and NV Energy customers can visit nvenergy.com/ertep to suggest locations of their preferred charging station locations by noting the address on a map of Nevada.
This stakeholder input will help NV Energy inform where charging stations are needed to accelerate transportation electrification.
“Access to charging is one of the barriers to EV adoption and it’s important for us to know where our customers and visitors would like to charge their current or future EV,” said Marie Steele, NV Energy Vice President of Electrification and Energy Services. “Through ERTEP, NV Energy will create more charging station access across our Nevada service territory and prioritize historically underserved communities to ensure all Nevadans can enjoy the economic and environmental benefits of electric vehicles.”
In addition to seeking public input on charging locations, NV Energy invites its customers to participate in a survey that is also available on nvenergy.com/ertep. Responses will help shape future programming and customer education options.
Survey topics include preferred vehicle type and features, charging availability and current barriers to owning an EV.
For more information on ERTEP and how to register for upcoming webinars, visit nvenergy.com/ertep.