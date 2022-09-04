The current heat wave in Nevada and the entire western United States is forecast to continue through next Wednesday, September 7.
NV Energy appreciates the conservation efforts of its customers during the past several days and urges them to continue to help reduce stress on the western U.S. electric grid through Wednesday by reducing their energy use, especially during the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Effective measures to conserve energy between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. include:
- Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.
- Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers
- Turn off pool pumps
- Do not charge electric vehicles
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Unplug appliances not in use
Conservation ensures our electric grid is in the best position possible to meet the needs of customers during this period of high energy demand.
More energy saving information is available at nvenergy.com/powershift.
NV Energy continues to evaluate western energy supplies during this heat event and could issue a formal call to conserve in the coming days to avoid a more serious energy supply issue arising for our customers. Everyone continuing to do their small part to conserve will provide a more reliable electric supply for our community.
NV Energy provides a wide range of energy services to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Nevada and a typical tourist population of 55 million annually.
NV Energy, Inc. is a holding company whose principal subsidiaries, Nevada Power Company and Sierra Pacific Power Company, do business as NV Energy. NV Energy is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Information about NV Energy is available on the company's website, which can be accessed via nvenergy.com.