Nye County is now accepting applications for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Small Business Grant Program.
For Fiscal Year 2023, Nye County has allocated $2 million in ARPA funds to assist local Small Businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Grant Awards have been made available for small business and nonprofit applicants with fewer than 30 employees who are independently owned and operated.
The initial application period is through January 15, 2023.
Additional information can be found at the program’s webpage which includes a step-by-step video guide on how to apply.