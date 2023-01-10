Weather Alert

...ADDITIONAL ROUNDS OF SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THIS EVENING... Intermittent snow showers will continue to produce areas of near zero visibility and quick 1 to 2 inch accumulations across western Nevada. Sneak peeks of blue skies may suddenly cloud over with periods of light to moderate snowfall through the early evening. The snow showers will also result in variable road conditions across the region, especially with cloudy conditions limiting sun exposure to warm roads or melt the snow. Wet roads may turn to ice overnight with an enhanced threat for slick conditions during the evening and Wednesday morning commutes. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting www.nvroads.com