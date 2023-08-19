As Hurricane Hilary approaches landfall, Nye County is preparing for the arrival of its remnants and asking county residents to stay home.
Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary travel and only use 911 for emergencies.
In a release, a spokesperson for the county says they have been coordinating with federal, state and regional partners to ensure the county is ready for emergency responses, sheltering, emergency care, infrastructure protection and roadway management.
The county's Emergency Management has distributed approximately 15,000 sandbags throughout the County and is awaiting delivery of an additional 12,000.
The Red Cross has staged a 100-person temporary structure in Pahrump, and the National Guard will be assisting with equipment and personnel.
The Nye County Emergency Operation Center is prepared for full activation and will be staffed with both State and local resources.
Nye County residents are asked to follow NyeCountyNV.gov and Facebook.com/NyeCounty for updates.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office Facebook page will also provide updates.