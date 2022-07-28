Officials say at least 116 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a California forest fire near Yosemite National Park.
The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has grown by 441 acres since Wednesday, with 42% containment as of Thursday evening.
Assessment teams are moving through remote communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills looking for more damage.
As of Wednesday, about 2,200 residents remained under evacuation orders.
The cause is under investigation.
Lower temperatures and increased humidity in recent days have helped crews slow the fire’s growth.
Smoke drifting into our area may cause unhealthy air quality.
More than 675 buildings remain threatened.
Numerous evacuations also remain effect.
The fire is expected to be fully contained by August 6.
The #OakFire burning near @YosemiteNPS, is currently the largest active fire in California. @NOAA satellites are monitoring the blaze, which is being fueled by dried vegetation and extended drought conditions.— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 28, 2022
#OakFire off Hwy 140 and Carstens Rd, near Midpines, in Mariposa County is 19,156 acres and 39% contained. In Unified Command: @CALFIREMMU and @Sierra_NFhttps://t.co/FBdaZfGMyR pic.twitter.com/7IaNESZBO1— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 28, 2022
Gov. Gavin Newsom previously proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)