Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... A series of systems will continue to bring rain and snow to the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. There may be a period with lighter snow for the Sierra and northeast California Christmas Eve before heavy snowfall returns on Christmas Day. * Sierra and northeast CA - Winter advisories and warnings are in place...please check those for details. * Western Nevada - Widespread spillover precipitation is expected on Thursday. However, it is expected to be all rain for valleys with any snow impacts limited to foothills and ranges above 5500 to 6500 feet Thursday night into early Friday. Snow showers could briefly reach valley floors in far western Nevada Friday morning but impacts look limited with temperatures in the 30s. The chance for snow and travel headaches for valleys increases Christmas Day as a cold front moves through. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of any Sierra locations where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California) or download the mobile applications NVRoads (Nevada) and Quickmap (California).