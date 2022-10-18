There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning.
Just before 3 a.m. a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station.
The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject rushed at officers and fired his handgun a second time.
Officers provided lifesaving efforts, however the man was pronounced dead on scene.
The Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol was enacted. The Reno Police Department Robbery / Homicide Unit will be the lead investigators and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting.
The identity of the man has yet to be released pending notification of the Next of Kin by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiners Officer.