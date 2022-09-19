Officials have confirmed that one person was killed during an event at the Reno Air Races.
The fatal crash happened on lap three of the Jet Gold Race.
The identity of the person who died has not been released.
NTSB and FAA will be investigating the incident.
An official with the Reno Air Races released the following statement:
At this time we are gathering information and confirming details of the incident that happened today during the Jet Gold Race. We can confirm that only one plane was involved. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event, and we will provide an update as soon as it's available. NTSB and FAA will be investigating the incident.
A viewer sent us this photo of smoke near the Reno-Stead Airport.
Reno Fire Department resources also assisted after small brush fires broke out following the crash.
All other pilots in the race landed safely.
We will update as we learn more.