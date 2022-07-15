SPCA of Northern Nevada received $4,130 in donations from One Nevada Credit Union’s annual spring shred day.
The shredding service was free to the public, but donations were accepted benefiting SPCA of Northern Nevada. Washoe County residents donated an impressive $2,065 for the safe shred of their unwanted documents.
The event was so successful that One Nevada decided to round up and match the donation for a total contribution of $4,130 to SPCA of Northern Nevada.
The One Nevada Shred Day donations will help SPCA of Northern Nevada in its mission to find pets a loving 'furever' home and provide low-cost spay/neuters to the community.
For more information about SPCA of Northern Nevada, you can visit www.spcanevada.org.