Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Higher wind gusts possible in wind prone areas. Wave heights of 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. Sierra ridge gusts between 80 and 110 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Northern Washoe County and Mono County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&