Nevada State Police (NSP) say one person died in a rollover crash on Interstate I-580 near Moana Lane Saturday night.
On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at approximately 10:51 p.m., NSP responded to Southbound I-580 near the Moana Lane exit for a crash.
A vehicle described as a White Honda Sedan went over a guard rail and rolled over down into a ditch.
NSP says multiple people were in the car at the time of the crash and that a passenger sitting in the back of the car died.
Two other occupants were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
At this time, impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash and State Police are investigating.