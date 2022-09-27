A new nonprofit veterinary clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in Reno Tuesday morning.
Options Veterinary Care is Northern Nevada’s first and only nonprofit clinic, and thanks to community support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats in need.
Options provides needed veterinary care to pets who would otherwise suffer without it due to economic challenges.
These pets are beloved and important companions to seniors with limited incomes and low-income families in our community.
The event included a celebration of the Options staff, volunteers, and supporters.
Refreshments and a behind-the-scenes tour of the clinic was also provided.
For more information about Options and services provided, you can visit www.optionsveterinarycare.org