Overnight lane closures will be in place on eastbound Interstate 80 between Vista Boulevard and Lockwood through July 25 as the Nevada Department of Transportation makes roadside drainage improvements.
Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Vista Boulevard and Lockwood between 8p.m.-5a.m. nightly Monday evenings through Saturday mornings, June 29-July 25, for roadside drainage improvements, including installation of concrete barrier rail to reduce roadside drainage onto the pavedsurface.
Interstate speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.
Drivers are reminded to leave extra travel time and travel safely through the road work zone.
The road work schedule is subject to change.
In late July, drivers will also see lane closures at the eastbound I-80 Patrick exit for similar roadside drainage improvements.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.