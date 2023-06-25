Passenger Dies in Crash on U.S. 395 Alternate

Nevada State Police says a passenger died in a crash on U.S. 395 Alternate near William Brent Rd. just before 1 a.m. on June 25.
The initial investigation shows that an Infinity car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 Alternate and for unknown reasons, went off the travel lane and struck two paddle markers.
The car then rotated back onto the road in the northbound lane, before going into the air and over a culvert. The car eventually hit a tree and landed in a resident's field.
The passenger died from their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.
Investigators suspect speed was a factor in this crash.
We will bring you further updates as they become available.