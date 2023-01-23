A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon.
The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way from York Way and struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian suffered non-life threating injuries.
Police also add that the vehicle had a green light but the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The driver did stay on scene and is cooperating.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Some lanes in the area were closed but have since reopened.