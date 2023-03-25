Local craft beer bar Pinon Bottle opened it third location in south Reno this weekend.
The new bar celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with live music, limited release of local beers and a special visit from players on the Reno Ice Raiders hockey team.
The new location located at 15415 Wedge Parkway has 40 beers on tap while also including wine and cider options.
They also offer a special where visitors can build a six-pack selection of drinks.
For more information, you can visit their website here: Piñon Bottle (pinonbottlenv.com)