Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy Hoffman completed his six-week handler course with K-9 Sonic, and says he’s excited to be back on the streets to continue protecting the community.
The sheriff's office says Deputy Hoffman has been with PCSO since 2017 after he lateraled from the Sacramento Police Department, where he spent eleven years as a patrol officer.
Since joining PCSO, Deputy Hoffman has worked in corrections and held assignments with the Quick Response Team and Peer Support.
The previous K-9 sergeant, now Lieutenant Scofield, had the pleasure of working with Sonic and decided his furry partner should continue protecting the citizens of Placer County instead of retiring.
Sonic is a five-year-old Belgian Malinois born in Holland on June 25, 2017. Sonic is a dual purpose certified canine in both patrol and detection of firearms.