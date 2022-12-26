The Placer County Sheriff's Office is welcoming two new K-9 units to its team.
Frank is a one-year-old working Cocker Spaniel who will be working alongside his human handler, Correctional Officer Oliver inside the Auburn Jail. The sheriff's office says Frank is a big dog in a little body and works at 100 mph, 100% of the time.
When he’s at home, Frank spends his time wrestling with his big brother, retired K-9 King.
Although he’s much smaller than King, Frank puts up a good effort and gives the old dog a run for his money!
Cal is a ten-month-old Springer Spaniel, born in Germany.
He is now partnered up with Correctional Officer Hernandez-Fosback at the South Placer Jail.
The sheriff's office says Cal loves to go to work so much that he wiggles around and flops on his back in excitement! He’s highly driven and loves the search game.
When he’s not at work, Cal loves to chase birds and cannot resist any body of water close by; even if it’s a small puddle.
Both K-9s and their handlers completed a rigorous course several weeks ago to become certified in narcotics detection, and they are eager to begin their new assignments!