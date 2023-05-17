The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says a young person was ultimately responsible for a threat to a Portola area school on Wednesday.
The threat was directed to C. Roy Carmichael School.
Investigators have determined it was a false alarm.
Originally, deputies told us the investigation began after a message was left with the Veterans Crisis Center.
The school was put on lockdown and students were later released while police investigated.
The sheriff's office says it's working with the school district to help find a resolution to the case.