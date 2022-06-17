After a week that included hot weather, widespread rain and thunderstorms, landslides and gusty winds, area residents and visitors planning to recreate on the Plumas National Forest this weekend are encouraged to plan their trip and be prepared for changing conditions.
While last weekend’s storm only produced three lightning strikes on the Plumas National Forest – all near Belden, widespread rain with heavier amounts in some locations caused landslides in some of the recent fire areas. Forest employees are still assessing slide locations and storm impacts this week.
Some areas of the Plumas National Forest were estimated to have received more than an inch of rain in an hour.
There has not been any significant damage to Plumas National Forest facilities or infrastructure as a result of the storm, but assessments are continuing. Priority areas being checked include the 6M40 OHV trail to Tobin Ridge, the Ben Lomond Trail, Pacific Crest Trail up Chips and Forest Road 26N26.
The Feather River received significant sediment, logs and debris. Opapee Creek and Murphy’s Creek had true debris flows with a slurry transporting boulders and logs resulting in damage to State Highway 70.
On Sunday, June 12, 2022, slides in the Dixie Fire area included Highway 70, closing the highway between the Greenville Wye and Jarbo Gap.
SR-70 UPDATE!!!— CHP Quincy (@CHP_Quincy) June 13, 2022
The highway is blocked by mud and debris in 3 separate locations. Caltrans has begun the process of opening culverts and cleaning the roadway now that the slope above seems to have settled. pic.twitter.com/KqRTUGwa99
Recreation sites in the Feather River Canyon, including Gansner Bar, Hallsted, North Fork and Queen Lily Campgrounds are still open for those with reservations.
However, the sites can only be accessed heading west on Highway 70, down the canyon from Quincy. Visitors will need to speak with California Highway Patrol or CalTrans representatives at the road closure to travel to the recreation sites.
None of the four campgrounds in the Feather River Canyon were damaged in the storm. Campers should maintain awareness of the forecast and river conditions in case heavy storms trigger additional landslides.
All recreation sites at Little Grass Valley Recreation Area are open for the season.
Area residents and visitors are asked to help conserve water at recreation sites in the forest, including ensuring that water spigots are turned completely off.
Fuel conditions also remain unseasonably dry. While there are not fire restrictions in place yet, care should be taken with anything that can spark a wildfire.
For more information on the Plumas National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/plumas