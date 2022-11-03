Police have released the name of the woman found dead near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno earlier this week.
Police say Carol Herrera was found on Halloween in Lower Evans Canyon.
Police say the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated by the Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit.
Detectives classified her death as suspicious when her body was initially found.
The cause and manner of her death are not being released at this time.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.