Spanish Springs High School was on temporary Precautionary Code Yellow lockdown while police investigated a report of a threat.
The lockdown went into effect just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The school district said they kept students in class for lunch and released any juniors and seniors who do not have an enrichment class or a period after lunch in a controlled manner.
Our crews found some parents who had come to the school when they learned of the lockdown.
One mother told us school threats are happening so often now, her daughter is growing increasingly scared.
“She has nightmares about this all the time and so the deal with her is that anytime they're in a code yellow I'll come and sit up here, so she knows I'm out here for her…enough is enough. Something has to be done. We have to protect these kids,” says parent Brooke Wise.
We've reached out to school police to learn more about what triggered the lockdown and so far have not heard back yet.
The district is encouraging anyone who has school safety concerns to call SafeVoice Nevada at 833-216-7233.