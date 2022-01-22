Police Need Public's Help in Shooting Investigation

Just after 1:30 a.m. on January 22, 2022, Sparks Police responded to calls of shots fired at the 1700 block of Round Mountain Circle.
Upon the officers arrival, they found multiple defects in the wall lining the back of many homes on Baring Blvd.
Investigators say one one of the bullets went over the wall and into one of the residencies.
The investigation is still ongoing and no further information has been released.
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's help with information regarding this case.
If you have any information, they're asking to contact Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call or text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.