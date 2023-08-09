Political leaders are speaking at this week's Lake Tahoe Summit including keynote speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo.
According to organizers, the summit will highlight Tahoe's "environmental improvement program".
Attendees will also discuss the challenges ahead when it comes to regional infrastructure and weather impacts.
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla of California is this year’s host. In 2021, Padilla led the 25th annual Tahoe Summit and launched the first virtual exhibit to highlight the pioneering conservation work of the Lake Tahoe Summit.
The first summit was held in 1997 when President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore hosted a presidential forum.
U.S. senators from California and Nevada alternate hosting the event.