Port of Subs is having a fundraiser on November 7 with 20% of all purchases from 3pm to close in each of their Reno and Sparks locations going to the Salvation Army to purchase toys for the Angel Tree which provides for newborn to 17.
Silver Angel Tree tags also available. These provide clothing and other essentials for low-income Seniors and those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The Salvation Army says it is proud to provide toys and essential needs to our community.
In 2021 they were able to provide over 1400 families which accounted for 4,671 children. They also served over 450 gifts to the Seniors.
To find the Port of Subs® location nearest you, please visit www.portofsubs.com, or like Port of Subs® at www.facebook.com/portofsubsNNV