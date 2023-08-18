President Biden and First Lady Doctor Jill Biden will be travelling to northern Nevada on Friday and staying for several days.
Air Force One is due to touch down at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport Friday evening before the president and first lady are taken to Lake Tahoe.
Before heading to Lake Tahoe on Friday, President Biden met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David.
According to a White House press release they discussed global and regional security issues.