Homewood Mountain Resort is ending it's 3rd annual Pride Ride weekend of festivities with a post-ski party March 26th and 27th, 2022. In addition to skiing and riding, attendees can enjoy drinks and food by the outdoor fire pits, with a live DJ from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The fun-filled weekend is organized by both the resort and the non-profit, Project MORE. Pride Ride was initially created to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Beginning March 25th, the mountain held events like a Dual Slalom Drag Race, Ski Parade, a virtual raffle, dinner & drag show, all weekend long.
About Project MORE:
"Project MORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and creating inclusive experiences for the LGBTQ+ community through thoughtful advocacy, engaging campaigns, cultural events, creative consulting, and supportive services. Created in 2013, we work to fill the gaps in services for the entire LGBTQ+ community. Known for breaking down barriers and developing innovative solutions, Project MORE strives to be more and do more in everything we do. To learn how our organization is making a difference and building community, visit www.doMOREproject.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn."