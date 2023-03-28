The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) recently announced the dedication of a new firefighter memorial on the historic grounds of the Capital Complex in Carson City.
Located in the heart of downtown, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 27 with esteemed guests, elected officials, both past and present PFFN Presidents, and firefighters from all over Nevada.
This marks the beginning of the biennial firefighter dedication memorial, which will be every other year in April.
The new memorial was approved on state grounds in 2017 and will feature five life-size bronze statues of firefighters in the line of duty.
The memorial serves to honor the brave men and women who have lost their lives while protecting their communities.
The dedication ceremony will feature speeches from members of the PFFN executive team, government officials, and local firefighters.
The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) has long envisioned constructing a new memorial to honor those fallen. The aim is to establish a site of respect where families and community members can gather to commemorate the courageous heroes, as well as pay tribute to their enduring legacy and uncover an aspect of the fire service that they may not be familiar with.
"The PFFN is honored to have worked with so many in Nevada to make the new firefighter memorial," said Todd Ingalsbee, President of the PFFN. "The 70 names on the memorial are deserving of an area close to where other first responders and military are honored. Thank you to every person who has played a role in this project."
The Dedication Memorial Ceremony and ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, April 27 from 1 pm - 3 pm on the state grounds at The Capital Complex in Carson City, next to the Governor’s mansion.