A proposed bill in California would bar the sale of tobacco products to anyone born after January 1, 2007.
Assembly Bill 935, which was introduced to the California Legislature by Assembly Member Damon Connolly (D) last week would be an addition to California's Health and Safety Code relating to tobacco sales in the state.
Existing law in California already prohibits the sale of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21 and prohibit the sale of most flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.
The proposed bill could be heard in the committee on March 17, 2023.
To see the full bill, you can visit here: Bill Text - AB-935 Tobacco sales: phased tobacco ban. (ca.gov)