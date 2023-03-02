The Humboldt River Field Office is currently reviewing a proposed mining exploration Plan of Operations (Plan) in Wildcat Canyon, from Millennial Nevada, LLC.
The public is invited to provide comments and concepts for the staff to consider during the development of an environmental assessment for the exploration project.
The 30-day scoping period is open and extends through March 30, 2023.
The plan proposes to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Wildcat Project Plan of Operations boundary, which is approximately 25 air miles northwest of Lovelock, Nevada in the Seven Troughs Range, Pershing County. “The environmental assessment will analyze the viability of potential resource exploration,” said Humboldt Field Office Manager, Kathleen Rehberg.
Total disturbance for this proposed plan is 400 acres, of which 13.76 acres are already disturbed due to previous mining activities. A total of 376.10 acres of new disturbance is proposed on public land, as well as 23.90 acres on private land. All proposed disturbance is within the proposed plan boundary.
Comments can be submitted via email at BLM_NV_WDO_Wildcat@blm.gov or via the mail at;
Attn. Wildcat Exploration
C/O Humboldt River Field Office
5100 East Winnemucca Blvd.
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Comments must received, or post-marked by March 30, 2023.
(Bureau of Land Management)