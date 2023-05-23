After five months of construction, the Raley's store at Keystone Avenue and West 7th Street is set to reopen this week.
The store was closed for five months for a renovation project.
Raley's says customers have waiting patiently for this newly remodeled store with many new features a new and modern décor package, the store includes an improved food service department with made-to-order meals, including delicious dim sum, Asian noodle salads, chef-crafted sandwiches and much more.
A reopening ceremony that will feature Local leadership including District Team Leader and Store Team Leaders is scheduled for Thursday, May 25.