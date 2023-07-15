On Friday July 14, law enforcement rangers apprehended a man with a knife in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.
They say no one was hurt and no further altercations were reported.
Friday morning before 5 a.m., rangers got a report of a car on fire on Generals Highway in the Giant Forest area of the park. The rangers eventually found the car and say it was completely burned.
While rangers were investigating the car fire, another call came in about a suspect trying to steal someone's cellphone, keys, and wallet while waving a knife and stick.
When the victim did not hand over the items, the suspect ran into the forest. Rangers searched the area and found that the Giant Forest Museum had been broken into and damaged while it was closed with no visitors inside.
It's unclear at this time if those two events are related.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who was in the area that day or has information relate to the case, is asked to report it to the National Park Service Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.