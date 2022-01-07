On Friday, Washoe County reported a record 1,012 new COVID-19 cases.
The previous record was 738 cases reported on Nov. 20, 2020.
Statewide, 4,473 cases were reported on Friday, along with 4 deaths.
The state positivity rate also increased to 23.5%.
Additional free COVID-19 testing is available to all Washoe County residents at four locations.
The testing locations, which are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., are:
Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
Eagle Canyon Park, 400 Eagle Canyon Drive, Spanish Springs
South Valleys Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Pkwy, Reno
North Valleys Regional Park, 8085 Silver Lake Rd, Reno
Appointments are not required for any sites. The testing locations are walk-up – not drive-through – and parking is available. All residents are eligible to get a test. Registration can be done online to speed up your visit. To register, go here. More than 1,600 people per day can get a test in Washoe County.
Due to high demand, Northshore Labs said that only antigen tests will offered temporarily at the four Washoe County locations and not PCR tests. Northshore Labs apologized for the inconvenience. Original release w/ locations: https://t.co/b7kV8TYCo7— COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) January 7, 2022
The testing is being performed by North Shore Clinical Labs, which is also conducting testing for the Washoe County School District, with no announced end date.
If you are testing with NorthShore, you can help speed up the process by pre-registering for your COVID-19 test. This is not an appointment. Appointments are not required for the NorthShore Lab testing sites.
Due to the high volume of tests conducted daily by NorthShore Lab, they will only be offering rapid antigen tests. PCR tests require lab processing and take longer to receive results. Antigen tests are less sensitive but provide results in about an hour.
The Washoe County Health District is still conducting COVID-19 tests by appointment at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center. Visit COVID19Washoe.com to schedule a test.
If you schedule a test at the Health District but decide not to go, cancel your appointment. The Health District is experiencing a high number of no-show appointments every day, and therefore not able to meet the need of those who need to be tested.
Many area pharmacies offer COVID-19 tests. Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, as well as local health facilities, can provide COVID-19 tests. Please visit NVHealthResponse.com to find a location near you.
While Omicron spreads easily and rapidly. If you are feeling ill and waiting to get a COVID-19 test, the best action is to stay home and isolate from others for the length of time recommended by the CDC. The isolation guidance varies depending on vaccination status.
COVID-19 test providers are working quickly and diligently to serve everyone who needs a test, but lines may be long and you may be required to wait outside or in your car. Be aware of traffic and ensure that you are not blocking other cars or roadways while you wait.
With the spread of the Omicron variant and COVID-19 cases increasing in Washoe County, it’s recommended that you receive a COVID-19 test if you are showing signs of COVID-19 or were in close contact (6 feet or less for 15 minutes) to a positive case. There has been a 150% increase in COVID-19 cases since Dec. 26, 2021, according to the Washoe County COVID-19 dashboard.
You can also find additional testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center here or other locations here.
(Washoe County Health District contributed to this report.)
Rates of #COVID19 cases remain high & are rising rapidly in many parts of the U.S. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 586,391, an 85.7% increase from the previous week.— CDC (@CDCgov) January 7, 2022
Get vaccinated as soon as you can & get a booster shot when you're eligible.
More: https://t.co/FeTyQ7VQeP pic.twitter.com/XpfJu8jdzG