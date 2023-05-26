A lot of people will be getting out and enjoying the outdoors this holiday weekend. But it's also a busy one for first responders. The Truckee River is always a popular spot to cool off, but this year, first responders are asking people to stay out of it. The wet winter means the river is running faster, higher and colder than usual, and crews have made several river rescues in the past few weeks. The conditions are dangerous for everyone.
"If we do have to go into the river for a rescue, a big concern is we're putting our guys in a lot of danger," said Captain Derek Hirsch with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue. "And we don't want to do that if we don't have to. So we're really asking people to stay out and just enjoy it from the shore."
They're also reminding people firing up the grill this weekend to make sure there's a clear area around the grill, away from anything that could catch fire. And as for fireworks, the message is stay away from them. Not only are they illegal in most parts of the region, they can also cause injuries and start fires.
"Every year it's one of our bigger causes of wildland fires during the summer," Hirsch said.
If you're hiking, make sure to take some simple precautions.
"If you're going into the backcountry, just make sure to tell people where you're going and dress in layers," Hirsch said.
And follow the rules of the road; there will be a lot of people traveling this weekend.
"We want everybody to go out and enjoy the weekend," Hirsch said. "But we want everybody to be safe and have a good time while doing it."