Ten volunteers with the Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross have been honored for exceptional service during the past year.
The winners were announced during the chapter’s annual meeting on June 25, 2022.
“In the past fiscal year, Red Cross volunteers in Northern Nevada have worked a combined 10,426 hours,” stated Mary Powell, executive director of the Northern Nevada chapter. “This number represents the generous amount of time that volunteers in our community have been willing to donate to the Red Cross – and each hour has an impact on the people who depend on us.”
Hours donated support various Red Cross programs, including disaster preparedness, Service to the Armed Forces, home fire and disaster response, and service to clients.
“The time donated also reflects the many necessary daily tasks that keep us running and ensure our chapter can respond at a moment's notice,” Powell said. “Our volunteers help build strong communities and have a lasting impact on local needs.
The 10 volunteers we are honoring today are part of the Northern Nevada team that helps keep our area vibrant, safe, and prepared.”
1.) Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership – Barbara Kramer
This is the highest honor given within the Northern Nevada region. The prestigious award is presented to a volunteer who has consistently provided personal expertise that has enabled the Red Cross to contribute valuable service to the community and has shown leadership in identifying and assessing volunteer performance and organizational concerns. The recipient represents the Red Cross with a positive image of pride and dignity in the organization.
Barb joined the Northern Nevada chapter in 2013, and since then, has literally become a “Jane of all trades” across the Utah-Nevada region and beyond. Throughout her years with the Red Cross, she’s held various volunteer partner positions, both local and regional. Recently Barb filled in as the Sound the Alarm regional lead to be sure that national reports and inventories were completed.
She has worked in many national deployments in addition to her transportation and disaster assessment positions. Those interacting with her say they come away with a positive impression of the Red Cross and the work it does. Barb is honored today for her dedication, spirit of service, and tireless work across all lines of service the Red Cross offers.
2.) Rising Star Volunteer Award – Frank Scafidi
3.) Board Member Recognition Award – Matt Henderson
4.) Business Operations Volunteer Award – Juli Barry
5.) Communications Volunteer Award – Elizabeth Morse
6.) Disaster Response Volunteer Award – Jim Rich
7.) International Services Volunteer Award – Arisha Mohiuddin
8.) Outstanding Red Cross Club Member of the Year Award – Riley Sherman
9.) Volunteer Services Volunteer Award – Kenna Costanza
10.) Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service – Karenne Smith