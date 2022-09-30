Police say they found 12 pounds of meth, along with trafficking levels of cocaine and fentanyl during a drug investigation.
Reno residents, Luis Zepeda-Partida and William Nunez are now facing drug and gun related charges.
The investigation began earlier this month over a suspicious overdose and death in Sun Valley on Sugar Hill Drive.
Police say they found evidence Nunez staged the crime scene before first responders got there.
They then found evidence he was involved in drug trafficking.
According to police, detectives found the pair at a local casino and arrested them earlier this week.
Nunez was charged with Offering False Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
Zepeda-Partida was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
If anyone has any further information about this case, you are to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Unit at (775) 328-3320. Refer to case #WC22-4836
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)