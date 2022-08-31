Very hot afternoon temperatures of 100 degrees or more will be with us each afternoon for the next several days.
A heat advisory starts Friday through Tuesday with 102 degrees on Saturday, 103 on Sunday and 102 on Monday.
It will affect areas of western Nevada and northeast California, including the cities of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Nixon, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and Cedarville
Be prepared for extreme heat for all your outdoor plans, have plenty of shade, water and air conditioning ready to beat the heat.
Keep kids and pets out of hot locked cars and check on the elderly to make sure they are doing ok.
The following locations in Douglas County have air conditioning and can be utilized as a place to cool down during normal business hours. In the event of a power outage, the Douglas County Community Center on Waterloo has a back-up generator and can be utilized as a cooling station.
- Douglas County Community and Senior Center
1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410
- Kahle Park and Community Center
236 NV-207, Stateline, NV 89449
- TRE Community Center
1490 Albite Rd, Wellington, NV 89444