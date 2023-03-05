Registration is now open for the 11th Annual Carson High Safe Grad 5k Fun Run, April 1. The run will be held at the Korean War Veterans Memorial Park, located at 600 Marsh Road in Carson City, with medals presented to top finishers. There will also be an April Fool’s Day costume contest.
This Fun Run is the primary fundraiser for Carson High School Safe Grad, led by volunteers and sponsored by local businesses.
Safe Grad is an all-night party for graduating Carson High School seniors, started in 1988, following a series of incidents and deaths related to graduation celebrations involving alcohol. In addition to offering a fun and safe alternative for graduation night, Safe Grad allows the community to congratulate graduates on completing their education.
To learn more about Safe Grad and how to register, volunteer, or sponsor this Fun Run, visit CarsonHighSafeGrad.com