Fans of the Reno Aces raised more than $22,000 for charity after six theme jersey auctions!
This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation, JOIN Inc., Eddy House, Communities in Schools of Nevada, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, and Disabled American Veterans, with each theme jersey night that included a jersey auction.
After a final tally of each theme-jersey auction, the Reno Aces are proud to announce a total of $22,374.18, with each of the six beneficiary charities receiving $3,729.
“The sense of giving that the Aces fans showcased this year to our charitable partners was remarkable with every dollar raised,” said Reno Aces Community Relations Manager Mary Knezovich. “These jerseys allow the winner to have a one-of-a-kind Reno Aces piece of history, and every winning bid helps the Northern Nevada community.”
The Reno Aces theme-jersey auctions will return in 2023, with the first one set for May, and additional auctions will run on select Saturdays throughout the season.
Baseball returns to Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, as the Reno Aces 2023 Opening Day will include a battle against their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. To purchase tickets or for more information about the Reno Aces, visit www.renoaces.com.
(Reno Aces contributed to this report.)